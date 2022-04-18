Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have shared their first family photos since November.

Charlene, 44, was forced to spend a long period of time away from Albert, 64, and their seven-year-old twins last year as she dealt with ongoing health issues but the family were reunited in Monaco in November and they took to Instagram over the weekend to share family pictures for Easter.

The images show Charlene, Albert and the twins beside the swimming pool in the gardens of the presidential palace.

Charlene captioned her photo "Happy Easter" and added more pictures, including one of the family in the palace's private chapel celebrating Easter Mass with Père Penzo, the palace chaplain.

Charlene returned to Monaco from her native South Africa in November but days later flew to Switzerland for treatment for "general fatigue".

She has been continuing with her "convalescence" at home alongside her family since March.

A statement from the Palace said at the time: "The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health, before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments."

Meanwhile, the new family portraits come just days after Prince Albert was diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time, having previously had it in March 2020.

A statement explained: "The Prince's Palace announces that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is asymptomatic and his state of health is not a cause of any concern. He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government as well as with his close collaborators.

"This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force."