John Travolta celebrated Easter with his children Ella and Benjamin, and their newly adopted dog, Mac N Cheese.

The 68-year-old actor recently revealed that his family had adopted the rescue dog featured in the Academy Awards' tribute to Betty White last month.

The cute pup was held on stage by Jamie Lee Curtis during the In Memoriam segment, as she heaped praise on the late actress - who died on December 31 aged 99 - and the work she did for animal rights and charities.

John shared a picture with his 11-year-old son Ben and their new pet pooch on Instagram, and wrote: "Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie @pawworks (sic)"

And Mac N Cheese made an appearance in John's Easter video as he celebrated with Ben and Ella, 22.

The pup could be seen liking Ben's face as John and Ella held a giant stuffed rabbit in the background.

John captioned the video on Instagram: "Happy Easter everyone!"

And Jamie was thrilled to see the pup making an appearance, commenting: "OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!"

Following the Oscars, Jamie described the adoption as a "MAGICAL ending to the story from last night".

She previously wrote on Instagram: "At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984.

"I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac n cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac n cheese and are taking her home today.

"It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS (sic)"