Tesla will no longer supply mobile connectors with new cars.

Elon Musk has decided to stop giving the equipment out for free as it's not necessary.

However, it has instead dropped the price of the connector to $200.

The CEO tweeted: "Based on feedback received, we will drop mobile connector price to $200 make it easy to order with car.

Note, mobile connector is not needed if you have a Tesla wall connector or to use Superchargers.

"Recommend installing Tesla wall connector well before car arrives."

Musk insisted: "Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit."