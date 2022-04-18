Liam Neeson has been praised as "generous" with a "huge presence" after his scene-stealing cameo on 'Derry Girls'.

The 69-year-old actor was a huge hit with the stars of the show, including Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who gushed that working with him was "probably the best experiences of my life" when Liam portrayed a RUC police inspector in the opening episode of the new series.

She told The Belfast Telegraph: “Oh my god. It was probably the best experiences of my life and I think the person has such a huge presence and massive star quality and someone I’ve always looked up to because they are from the same place so the opportunity to work with him was amazing. He was so generous. It was such a funny, surreal experience.”

And Tara Lynne O’Neill didn't even tell her family about the surprise guest star, in case they leaked the news.

She said: “I know I know. Keeping quiet about it was really hard. I didn’t tell anyone in my family because I don’t trust them. He fitted right in. It’s amazing how many people wanted to be part of these season, who want to be part of it and Liam was no different. And I loved people’s reactions to it and I think we did a really good job keeping it quiet so when people actually did see it, it did blow everyone’s mind. Watching Jamie Lee (O’Donnell) flirt with him was possibly the best comedy I’ve ever seen."