Elon Musk has referred to his businesses as "philanthropy".

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has claimed because his firms care for "humanity", in his eyes, that means his billion-dollar ventures are philanthropic enterprises.

In an interview with TED boss Chris Anderson, Musk said: "If you care about the reality of goodness instead of the perception of it, philanthropy is extremely difficult."

He added: "SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company are philanthropy. If you say philanthropy is love of humanity, they are philanthropy."

The 50-year-old tech mogul insisted EV giant Tesla is "accelerating sustainable energy", while SpaceX is working to "ensure the long-term survival of humanity with a multiple-planet species."

The engineer added how his brain microchip company Neuralink exists to "help solve brain injuries and existential risk with AI (artificial intelligence)" his Boring Company "is trying to solve traffic, which is hell for most people, and that also is love of humanity."