Kylie Jenner shared a new glimpse of her son

© BANG Media International

Kylie Jenner shared a new glimpse of her son.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul posted a new photo of her baby boy - whose name she has not yet revealed - from their recent Easter celebration on Sunday (17.04.22) on Instagram.

In the photo posted by ‘The Kardashians’ star, the two-month-old infant’s foot can be seen as he is held by his father Travis Scott - real name Jacques Webster - close to his chest but still no update about what his name is to be after they revealed last month the child was no longer to be called Wolff.

Kylie - who is also mother to four-year-old daughter Stormi - is believed to be still “lingering” on a name but that its the “hardest” task to fully decide, according to her big sister Kim Kardashian.

The 40-year-old reality television personality said: “There's one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.”

Kim - who is mother to North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex Kanye West - called naming babies “the hardest decision ever.”

“I personally—when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like and I always—when I would hear people do that, I would say, ‘How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this.’ But no matter what, it's just the hardest decision ever.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend