Kylie Jenner shared a new glimpse of her son.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul posted a new photo of her baby boy - whose name she has not yet revealed - from their recent Easter celebration on Sunday (17.04.22) on Instagram.

In the photo posted by ‘The Kardashians’ star, the two-month-old infant’s foot can be seen as he is held by his father Travis Scott - real name Jacques Webster - close to his chest but still no update about what his name is to be after they revealed last month the child was no longer to be called Wolff.

Kylie - who is also mother to four-year-old daughter Stormi - is believed to be still “lingering” on a name but that its the “hardest” task to fully decide, according to her big sister Kim Kardashian.

The 40-year-old reality television personality said: “There's one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.”

Kim - who is mother to North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex Kanye West - called naming babies “the hardest decision ever.”

“I personally—when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like and I always—when I would hear people do that, I would say, ‘How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this.’ But no matter what, it's just the hardest decision ever.”