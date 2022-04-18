Travis Barker fired back at troll who took aim his public displays of affection with his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink 182 drummer - who is engaged to be wed to the oldest Kardashian sister - clapped back at someone who claimed he was “slacking” after posting a gym picture instead of a loved-up snap with the 43-year-old reality television personality on Instagram.

In the comments of the snap - which was captioned “Get after it @barkerwellness and showed his toned and tattooed torso after a workout - a user wrote: “No kardashian finger up the a**, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking.”

In response, the 46-year-old musician typed: “Still got the finger up the a**, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée [middle finger emoji].”

The hot and heavy pair confirmed their relationship in early 2021 and got engaged last October, an “amazing” moment that was caught on camera for the new Hulu reality series ‘The Kardashians’ when Travis - who has 23-year-old step-daughter Atiana, 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon with his ex Shanna Moakler - popped the question on a California beach.

At the time, an insider said: “The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing. Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

After the Grammys on 4 April, Kourtney - who has 11-year-old son Mason, nine-year-old daughter Penelope and seven-year-old son Reign with her ex Scott Disick - did a dry run of their upcoming big day after they got ‘married’ in Las Vegas.

She captioned the Instagram gallery from their pretend nuptials: “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”