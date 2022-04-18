Cristiano Ronaldo says his newborn son has died.

The Manchester United player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, say they are “devastated” at their son’s passing as they called it "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

The 37-year-old footballer wrote on Instagram on Monday (14.04.22): "It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away."

The former Real Madrid player and his model girlfriend called their tragic loss the "great pain" that any parent could endure.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The couple - who already have four-year-old daughter Alana Martina - requested “privacy” as they cope with the tragedy.

The post - which is co-signed by the two of them - continued: "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

In December, the couple shared footage from their gender reveal party that they were expecting fraternal twins.

The Instagram post was captioned: “Where life begins and love never ends.”

In the pregnancy announcement, Cristiano - who has 11-year-old son Cristiano and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo with unknown surrogates - wrote: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins [two baby emojis]. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you [red heart emoji] [house emoji]’”