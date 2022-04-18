Melissa Rivers says her son has “the same silly, sense of humour” as her late mother Joan Rivers.

The 54-year-old daughter of the late stand up comic - who died in September 2014, aged 81 - believes her 21-year-old son Edgar Cooper Endicott shares his grandmother’s approach what makes him laugh.

Melissa told the E! News’ Daily Pop that the 21-year-old college student has “the same silly, sense of humour” as the former ‘Fashion Police’ host.

The ‘Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales From a Short Woman’ author shared with hosts Nina Parker and Daisy Fuentes that Joan - who made controversial comments on the red carpet about stars’ glitzy get up - defended her sharp tongue as “comedy”.

Melissa said: "First of all, it's comedy. Second of all, at one point, people were being given tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothes, and a lot of it was like, ‘Really? Come on.'"

She added that her mother - who was the permanent guest host for Johnny Carson on the ‘Tonight Show’ between 1983 and 1986 - just longed for everyone to have a giggle about the "0.1111 percent of the most beautiful people in the world."

The former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star revealed that the Marjan Pejoski “swan dress” sported by Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001 was the most outrageous outfit her mother had ever seen with all her years reporting from events but gave a highly commended award to some of the looks worn by Cher.

Melissa said: "The swan dress, still to this day is right up there, and then you have Cher's outfits and you got all that, but who's ever going to forget that dress?"