Jessica Simpson is launching a clothing line for men.

The ‘Public Affair’ hitmaker says she knows “how a guy’s butt should look in jeans” and is planning on using that knowledge to good use.

The 41-year-old pop star told PEOPLE: "We are going into boys and men's clothing, which I've always wanted to do, because I know how a guy's butt should look in their jeans."

Jessica - who had an array of business endeavours such as beauty products and women’s clothing lines - added that she is "always putting out something new.”

The ‘With You’ singer suggested her husband Eric Johnson - the father of her nine-year-old daughter Maxwell, eight-year-old son Ace and three-year-old daughter Birdie - would be “a good model” for the clothes.

Jessica quipped: "My husband's a good model for it, but he would never do it. Maybe I could convince him."

The ‘Jessica Simpson Collection’ founder claimed she “can be” herself after getting back 100 per cent ownership of her brand in October 2021 after establishing it in 2005.

Jessica said: "I can be who I am,” before revealing “I don’t answer to anybody”.

However, despite this, she admitted that her mother Tina Simpson is “kind of my boss”.

Jessica said: "I do work with my mom, so she's still kind of my boss, even though I'm the boss of her. But we have a really healthy working relationship when it comes to that.

"We listen to each other and we respect each other's opinions. We don't have to answer to anybody, it's wild. I can actually put my name on things, and you can know and trust that it is from me and I believe in it. And you're only going to get that [from me] for the rest of my life."