Jennifer Grey was "no longer" herself after getting a nose job.

The 62-year-old actress - who played the starring role of Baby in classic movie musical 'Dirty Dancing' back in 1987 alongside Patrick Swayze - underwent two rhinoplasty surgeries after finding fame but admitted that it led to her being "banished" from Hollywood.

She said: "I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That's a lie. I banished myself. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world's eyes, I was no longer me. and the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life, and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose. really thought it was capitulating. I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp. I just thought, 'I'm good enough. I shouldn't have to do this.' That's really what I felt. 'I'm beautiful enough.'"

The 'Reckless' star - who is the daughter of 'Cabaret' star Joel Grey and actress Jo Wider - went on to explain that she was completely against nose jobs until her mother suggested it was necessary for her career.

She told PEOPLE: "She loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, 'Guess what? It's too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them.' And then I did and she was right. it wasn't like, 'You're not pretty.' It's like, 'Guess what? If you don't want to be an actor, okay. But if you wanna be an actor...' But when I was a kid, I was completely anti-rhinoplasty. I mean it was like my religion. I loved that my parents did it. [Underwent rhinoplasty] I understand it was the 50s. I understand they were assimilating."