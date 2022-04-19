Lizzo has revealed she's in a relationship after being pictured with a mystery man.

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker has been asked about recent photos of her out for dinner with someone last summer, and again in October and on a Valentine's Day date in February.

Appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show 'Radio Andy', she was asked: "You were photographed in LA in February at Craig's with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?"

Lizzo howled with laughter at the bold question and confirmed her romance as she replied: "Yeah, whatever, yeah!"

Although she didn't reveal any details about her man - including his name or job - she did admit being famous and in a relationship doesn't have to be a challenge.

She added: "If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

However, the 33-year-old rapper - who shot to fame when her third album 'Cuz I Love You' became a surprise hit in 2019 and she has since gone on to enjoy massive success as the winner of three Grammy Awards - previously admitted that because her rise to fame was so meteoric, she had to go into therapy.

She said: "I don’t want to seem ungrateful. It was sad, and I had to talk to my therapist about the loss of who I was.

"Most famous people have been famous just as long as they’ve been a person, so they have acclimated more to it. I was going into dive bars and getting s***faced in 2018.

"And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me but by 2019, I noticed I couldn’t go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff

I had to call security, and they had to call a car, and we had to sit and wait. And I was like, 'Damn. I’m just a burden to my friends, and things are different now.'"

Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - went on to explain that "nothing changed" about her when she found fame.

She added: "People become famous, and it’s like — my DNA didn’t change. Nothing changed about me. My anxiety didn’t go away. My depression didn’t go away. The things that I love didn’t go away."