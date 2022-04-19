Nicolas Cage was "really hoping" for another child.

The 58-year-old actor - who has who already has Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from previous relationships - is expecting a baby with wife of Riko Shibata and admitted that he wanted to become a dad again because he "misses" those early moments in a child's life.

He said: "I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time. The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, 'What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!' All that stuff."

The 'Ghost Rider' star went on to explain that because his two sons are now adults, it will be "great" to become a father for a third time.

He told ETOnline: "I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs. I was really hoping for another child. My boys are all grown up, so this will be great."

It comes just weeks after the Academy Award winner revealed that he and Riko, 27, - who he married back in 2021 after a year of dating - they are planning to name the tot Akira Francesco if it is a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl, in honour of the star's late father August Coppola and his uncle, director Francis Ford Coppola.

Nicolas explained to America's GQ magazine: “Augie was my father's nickname. And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco."