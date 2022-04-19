Dolly Parton got told to change her style and “not to look so cheap”.

The 76-year-old country singer - who once famously said “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap” - was told to change her look during the early stages of her career, and she joked she patterned them after "the town tramp".

Speaking to Adam Grant on his ‘WorkLife’ podcast, she said: "The main advice that people wanted to give me was to change my look – to go simpler with my hair and the way that I dress,

"Not to look so cheap, nobody was ever going to take me seriously, they would say.

"The way I look and the way I looked then was a country girl's idea of glam, just like I wrote in my 'Backwoods Barbie' song, People wanted me to change, they thought I looked cheap. But I patterned my look after the town tramp.”

She admitted people described her as "trash" but she wanted her style to match her "outgoing" nature.

She added: "Everybody said, 'She's trash.' And in my little girl mind, I thought, 'Well, that's what I'm going to be when I grow up.' It was really like a look I was after. I wasn't a natural beauty. So, I just like to look the way I look. I'm so outgoing inside in my personality, that I need the way I look to match all of that,"

Meanwhile, the ‘9 to 5’ hit maker previously spoke about her many business ventures, which have expanded to include a beauty line, a perfume and a book, and says she has no plans to slow down and will only stop once she's dead.

She told People: "I keep dreaming myself into a corner! But I can't stop now.

"I've learned you can't just say, 'Oh, my dream's come true and I'm walking out of here.' No, you've got to show you're grateful and show that you're not going to just leave it all in the hands of other people.

"So, I'm going to be right here, doing what I'm doing, 'til I fall over dead,"