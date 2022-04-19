Johnny Depp is reportedly set to testify in court as part of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million for defamation after she wrote a piece for The Washington Post newspaper, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence, but the 35-year-old actress didn't name the 'Dark Shadows' star so she has countersued for $100 million.

As reported by Deadline, Depp will take to the stand on his own behalf at the Fairfax County Courthouse on Tuesday (19.04.22).

It's said he will continue with cross-examination on Wednesday, while his friend and sound technician Keenan Wyatt is expected to testify on his behalf.

A range of people have testified so far, including Dr. David Kipper - who treated the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star for addiction - and clinical psychologist Laurel Anderson, who led the pair through couples' therapy.

On Monday (18.04.22), the court heard explicit texts Depp sent to his nurse Debbie Lloyd as part of an apology when he refused to see her, or anybody else.

His message read: "Hey sweetheart, I’m so sorry about today. I thought you were Stephen, whom I’m not particularly enthused about for his loss of loyalty and his loss of memory.

"He has tried everything to f*** me over as far as travelling with my wife. He also bursts into my f****** house like it’s goddamn Grand Central Station. I’m truly sorry if I upset you."

He added: "If you like you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and penis touch. All my love, J."

Meanwhile, Anderson accused the couple of engaging in "mutual abuse" as she gave evidence via a video deposition.

She said that the 'Edward Scissorhands' star had been "well controlled" for years before he met Amber back in 2012 - acknowledging that both he and Amber have a history of domestic violence in their families - and that Johnny was "triggered" during his marriage to Amber.

She is quoted by the BBC as saying: "With Ms Heard, he was triggered. They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse."

Heard's lawyers have argued that while her article is protected by the US constitution's first amendment, there is evidence he abused her physically on a number of occasions.

However, his attorneys have maintained the abuse allegations are false.