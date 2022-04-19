Karyn Kusama's 'Dracula' movie has been scrapped.

The 54-year-old director had been due to helm a movie about the legendary vampire for Blumhouse and Miramax Films but the project is dead as the latter is said to have exited.

The film was due to have been titled 'Mina Harker' and was set to feature Jasmine Cephas Jones as the titular character who meets Dracula in a modern Los Angeles setting.

Kusama's frequent collaborators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi had penned the script based on Bram Stoker's classic novel 'Dracula'.

Plans for the flick were first revealed two years ago and there had been excitement among fans about what Kusama – whose previous credits include 'The Invitation' and 'Destroyer' – would do with the story.

'Mina Harker' would have been one of several 'Dracula' movies currently in development in Hollywood – including 'Renfield', which is starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

Karyn had suggested that her film would be "faithful" to Bram Stoker's original take on the character.

She said: "It's a fairly faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel.

"I think something that gets overlooked in the adaptations of 'Dracula' in the past is the idea of multiple voices. In fact, the book is filled with different points of view. And the one point of view we don't get access to, and all the most adaptations give access to, is Dracula himself.

"So I would just say in some respect, this is going to be an adaptation called 'Dracula', but it's perhaps not the same kind of romantic hero that we've seen in the past ... in past interpretations of 'Dracula'."