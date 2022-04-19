Miriam Margolyes insists the anger directed at JK Rowling is "misplaced".

The 80-year-old actress - who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the big screen adaptations of Rowling's 'Harry Potter' series - has offered to mediate between the author and Emma Watson, who appeared to take aim at the writer during the BAFTAs following her comments about transgender women.

Miriam told the Radio Times magazine: "There is a spectrum and people can be anywhere along that.

"There isn’t one answer to all these trans questions. We all know people who are slightly pansy or a bit butch or whatever you call it.

But I think the vituperation that JK Rowling has received is misplaced. I don’t know her at all. I admire her as a human being. She’s a generous woman, she’s a brilliant writer."

Miriam suggested if people were kinder to one another, "a lot of the misery would disappear".

And she would be happy to arbitrate between Emma and JK, with the pair at odds with their respective views.

She added: "I would if anybody asked me."

Emma - a proud feminist - appeared to hit out at Rowling at the BAFTAs after being welcomed to the stage by Rebel Wilson, joked: "Here to present the next award is Emma Watson.

"She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch."

Emma quipped: "I'm here for ALL the witches."

Rowling first came under fire for a Twitter post slamming an article for using the phrase "people who menstruate" rather than "women" and her other views on biological sex and women's rights.

Emma and other 'Harry Potter' cast members - including Daniel Radcliffe - have criticised her comments.

In 2020, she tweeted: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

While Daniel said in a statement: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people."