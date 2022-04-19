Liam Neeson is open to a 'Star Wars' return.

The 69-year-old star portrayed Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy and explained that he would be happy to reprise the part – as long as it was on the big screen rather than in a television spin-off series.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Liam said: "Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?

"Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace', I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London."

Liam has also featured in the 'Batman' franchise and previously suggested that he would no longer appear in the fantasy genre and would only join franchises if they provided him with a new experience.

Asked if another major fantasy series would appeal to him, the 'Taken' star explained: "I'll be honest with you, no. I'm not really a huge fan of the genre.

"I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff – which I admire – but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape."

Speaking in 2020, Neeson continued: "I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it – and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't.

"The first 'Star Wars', I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting."