Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in London.

The former world champion boxer revealed on Twitter that he had a "gun pointed in my face" as two men stole his designer watch in Leyton, east London.

Khan, 35, was with his wife Faryal at the time and said "the main thing is we're both safe".

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were investigating after being called to an incident on Monday night (18.04.22).

A statement read: "A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

"There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.

"At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries."

Khan was beaten in his last fight by Kell Brook in February and admitted that the bout could be the last of his successful career.

The Olympic silver medallist said: "I'll sit down with my family but I think it could be.

"I've always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.

"I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that [punishment] can be harmful in the future."

Khan added: "I've done more than I ever expected.

"Maybe I peaked too early. I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I'm 35 now - I've been in the game a very long time.

"I'm an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family."