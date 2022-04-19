Tiffany Pollard doesn’t need “a stitch of makeup” to get “attention”.

The ‘Flavour of Love’ breakout star - who gained prominence as ‘New York’ on the VH1 search to find rapper Flava Flav a girlfriend - believes she has “never” fitted in and was subject to “ridicule” because of her fashion and beauty choices.

The 40-year-old reality television icon told Interview magazine: “I get attention just walking down the street being the HBIC. I don’t have to put a stitch of makeup on and men are going to turn, women are going to turn, and children are going to turn and say, “Who is that?” I don’t know why or how it happens, but they all watch me.”

Tiffany first stood out in her hometown for not following the fashion and beauty standards. “Honestly, I was born the HBIC [Head B**** in Charge]. And what I mean by that is, I never felt like I belonged, whether that be grade school, middle school, or high school. I went to college for two days and dropped out. I was always in the middle of ridicule because I wanted to wear makeup and hair that was colored differently, and where I’m from in upstate New York, all that is a no-no.”

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star detailed that the expected uniform of “baggy shirt, wash your face and slick your hair back in a pony” was not her and flouting peer pressure led her to seeing the world.

She said: “You were supposed to just wear a baggy shirt, wash your face, and slick your hair back in a ponytail, but that was never me. I’ve always wanted to think outside the box. Then I met this guy who owned a clothing store. He was like, “Every time you come into my store, your hair is done in a different style. That doesn’t happen here. Who are you?” Long story short I dated him for 14 years. I traveled with him, he showed me a bigger life.”