Tiffany Pollard stood out in her hometown for not following the fashion and beauty standards

© BANG Media International

Tags

Tiffany Pollard doesn’t need “a stitch of makeup” to get “attention”.

The ‘Flavour of Love’ breakout star - who gained prominence as ‘New York’ on the VH1 search to find rapper Flava Flav a girlfriend - believes she has “never” fitted in and was subject to “ridicule” because of her fashion and beauty choices.

The 40-year-old reality television icon told Interview magazine: “I get attention just walking down the street being the HBIC. I don’t have to put a stitch of makeup on and men are going to turn, women are going to turn, and children are going to turn and say, “Who is that?” I don’t know why or how it happens, but they all watch me.”

Tiffany first stood out in her hometown for not following the fashion and beauty standards. “Honestly, I was born the HBIC [Head B**** in Charge]. And what I mean by that is, I never felt like I belonged, whether that be grade school, middle school, or high school. I went to college for two days and dropped out. I was always in the middle of ridicule because I wanted to wear makeup and hair that was colored differently, and where I’m from in upstate New York, all that is a no-no.”

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star detailed that the expected uniform of “baggy shirt, wash your face and slick your hair back in a pony” was not her and flouting peer pressure led her to seeing the world.

She said: “You were supposed to just wear a baggy shirt, wash your face, and slick your hair back in a ponytail, but that was never me. I’ve always wanted to think outside the box. Then I met this guy who owned a clothing store. He was like, “Every time you come into my store, your hair is done in a different style. That doesn’t happen here. Who are you?” Long story short I dated him for 14 years. I traveled with him, he showed me a bigger life.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend