Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has paid tribute to their family's "little angel".

The Manchester United star revealed on Monday (18.04.22) that he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had lost their newborn son, and the soccer legend's sister Katia Aveiro has paid tribute to her late nephew while referencing their dad Jose Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote in a caption translated from Portuguese: "I love you and my heart is all there on this side...

"May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more...

"Our little angel is already on father's lap, and our girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters."

Cristiano and Georgina - who already have four-year-old daughter Alana Martina together, while the sportsman also has 11-year-old son Cristiano and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo - opened up on their heartbreak this week.

They said in a joint statement: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Back in December, the couple shared footage from their gender reveal party.

The Instagram post was captioned: “Where life begins and love never ends.”

In the pregnancy announcement, Cristiano: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins [two baby emojis]. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you [red heart emoji] [house emoji]’ ”