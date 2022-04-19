Liam Payne has admitted he had "a lot to drink" before his bizarre post-Oscars accent.

The former One Direction singer has finally addressed his interview with the UK's 'Good Morning Britain' on ITV which saw him defend his friend Will Smith for striking Chris Rock at the ceremony.

Discussing his questionable accent during an Instagram Live this week, he quipped: "I'm good at accents, I pride myself on them! I just wish sometimes I could do my own.

"No I mean, what can I say about that really? It was quite funny."

The 28-year-old star admitted he asked the interviewer to go easy on him because of the amount he'd drunk.

He said: "I had asked Good Morning Britain, the presenter, I said, 'Please don't ask me too much because I've had a lot to drink and I'm under-ly educated about the Oscars'.

"I said, 'Please don't ask me too much'. Now the very first question the man asked me was, 'What do you think about Will Smith?'

"Now can you imagine, imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing, 'I can't say anything wrong because I'm gonna upset someone', and I just did the best I could."

Liam has since listened back to the interview, and he "stands by" his comments, but he did apologised for one key part.

He added: "I'm just sorry it came out in so many accents! I'm not even sure if it's an accent I can do."

The Birmingham-born star noted his audition for 'The X Factor' back in 2008 is proof of his "ever-changing accent", and he described himself as a "social chameleon" with his accents.

He explained: "That day – I'll tell you the truth – I was staying in a house with two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool and me.

"It sounded like one of those jokes people say where an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub!"