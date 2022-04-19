Kerry Katona has a crush on Kim Kardashian's man Pete Davidson.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is delighted that Kim Kardashian and her family have returned to the screen in 'The Kardashians' and revealed that she has a soft spot for Kim's comedian boyfriend.

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry - who is engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - said: "I really like Kim and Pete Davidson together. I do actually fancy him a bit. He's funny, isn't he? And humour is a massive factor for me.

"He also has that bad boy look about him and he's unique. I definitely fancy him more than Kanye (West, Kim's ex-husband), that's for sure."

Kerry revealed that she is a big fan of shows such as 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' as they provide her with "escapism" from real life.

She explained: "I love the Kardashians, so I'm over the moon that a new series, 'The Kardashians', is on our screens. I just need to work out how I can watch it!

"I'm a massive fan of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', too. There's something so good about shows that follow the lives of celebrities – I understand that from when people watched my MTV series about the car crash and the drama.

"They're brilliant because it takes you away from your life. By focusing on celebrity highs and lows, you experience true escapism. I'm dying to see it!"

Kerry also sent her best wishes to Britney Spears after she announced that she was pregnant last week.

The 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly, 19, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and eight-year-old DJ from previous relationships – said: "Congratulations to Britney Spears, who is having a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari. I couldn't be happier for her.

"I was a bit confused over her announcement that she was 'food pregnant', but I'm made up for her that she'll be a mum again. She must be overjoyed after all she's been through."