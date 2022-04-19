Roderick 'Pooh' Clark has died at the age of 49.

The Hi-Five musician passed away on Sunday (17.04.22) with his bandmates taking to Instagram to confirm the sad news. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

The band shared a string of photos of Roderick, which was captioned: "OUR BROTHER RODERICK POOH CLARK #officialhifve RIH (sic)"

Marcus Sanders, who performed in the band with Clark, wrote on Facebook: "Roderick 'Pooh' Clark. Feb 27, 1973 – April 17, 2022.

"Rest In Peace My Brother."

Clark rose to fame as a member of Hi-Five, which also consisted of Sanders, Tony Thompson, Russell Neal and Toriano Easley – when the group formed in 1989. They released their self-titled debut album the following year and it went platinum.

The musician was best known for the 1991 hit 'I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)', which topped the charts in the United States.

Tragedy struck Hi-Five in 1993 when they were involved in a car accident that left Clark paralysed from the chest down.

The band's musical director Martinez Little shared a touching tribute to Clark on his own social media page.

He wrote: "I am saddened to find out that Roderick 'Pooh' Clark another member of the famed singing group Hi-Five passed away on Easter Sunday.

"Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball. Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic.

"We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities.

"I still miss the fun times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi-Five and his family. R.I.P Pooh."