Jessica Simpson is so proud she had "determined patience" to lose 100 pounds.

The 41-year-old singer-and-designer put on the excess weight when she was pregnant with her third child, three-year-old daughter Birdie Mae, and although it took her three years to drop the dress sizes she is delighted that she got the inches off her waist in the right way.

In an appearance on daytime TV show 'The Real', she said: "It took three years, I call it determined patience.

"I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I’ve done it, there are easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

Jessica - who also has daughter Maxwell Drew, nine, and son Ace Knute, eight, with her husband Eric Johnson - achieved her target weight by "setting small goals" to encourage herself to keep going.

Earlier this month, Jessica proudly displayed her body in a bikini snap after losing 100 pounds for the third time.

The gorgeous blonde - who has struggled with yo-yo dieting over the years - took to Instagram to show off her sculpted physique in one of her own brand's two-piece bikinis.

She wrote: "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!

Hard work

Determination

Self Love

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today.” (sic)"

Jessica - who weighed 240 pounds after giving birth to her third child - opened up to The Real's Jeannie Mai that posing in that bikini was a "super emotional" moment for her.

'The Price of Beauty' star said: "Being in a bikini for me was never my main goal. I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on the bikini, because I thought I was going to be in a one piece so when I put that two piece on, I got super emotional and I was like, ‘I did this. It happened.'"

"It was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible."