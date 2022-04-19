Katie Price is planning to get sexier on OnlyFans

The 43-year-old star signed up to the steamy subscription service in January in a bid to ease her financial concerns but she reportedly hasn't earned as much as she would've wanted.

Following an underwhelming start to life on the adults-only site, Katie is now planning to ramp up the racy posts.

A source told New! magazine: "OnlyFans wasn't as lucrative as Katie thought it was going to be.

"She thought it would help pay off her debts, so she's planning to go raunchier."

The insider explained that the mother-of-five's former partner Carl Woods wasn't impressed by her sharing half-naked snaps but she is now free to post "sexier stuff" on the site following the pair's reported split.

Katie dresses as a nun when she announced that she was joining OnlyFans earlier this year and said one of the main reasons she had signed up was to "empower women".

The former glamour model said: "So the reason I’ve come in a nun outfit is because I am pure and I am actually innocent. New year, new start.

"Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited I’ve got no one in my way.

"There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body.

"I’m embracing myself - I’m a feminist. I’m looking forward to all the good things, I’ve got my babies to look forward to. This platform, it’s not just pictures, I’m just so excited."