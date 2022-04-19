Cody Simpson split from Miley Cyrus to focus on his swimming training.

The 25-year-old star called time on his romance with the 'Malibu' singer in August 2020 after almost a year together because he knew he needed to return to his native Australia to focus on his Olympic ambitions, while the 29-year-old beauty was tied up in the US with her own working commitments.

Speaking on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', he said: "It was kind of a mutual decision between us knowing that we were going in different directions in our life. I had just started training at that point. So, my life was changing and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally and she was just going into her whole new album was gonna be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario really."

But Cody was keen to stress there were no hard feelings between him and Miley.

He added: "We were in different places. We had a great amazing year together and everything, we lived together during all the COVID lockdown stuff."

After the pair split, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker insisted she and Cody would continue being friends as they had been pals for a long time before their relationship turned romantic.

Miley said at the time:"For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives.

"And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not."