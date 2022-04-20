Prince Harry is "making sure" Queen Elizabeth is "protected".

The 37-year-old prince made a surprise secret visit to his grandmother - who recently recovered from COVID-19 and has missed a series of public engagements in recent months due to mobility issues - earlier this month with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and despite her health woes, the 95-year-old monarch was on "great form".

In a preview for his interview with 'Today' host Hoda Kotb, Harry said: “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her.

“She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me, and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Harry and his wife stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and now live in California with their children, Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lili.

And the prince is very happy to be living in the US.

He said: "You know, home — home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the States.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms. [We have] got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

Harry and Meghan's visit to the duke's family marked the duchess' first trip to the UK since 2020, while her husband is thought to have last visited the UK in July.

Harry was a high-profile absentee from a memorial service for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in London in March, having previously claimed he was unable to return to the UK amid concerns over security arrangements for his family.

After the UK government blocked Harry from paying for his police protection, his legal representative said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."