Liam Gallagher needs a hip replacement - but would rather use a wheelchair than have the operation.

The 49-year-old rocker suffers from arthritis as a result of a longstanding thyroid problem and although he knows he's taken a "ridiculous" stance, he'd prefer to rely on painkillers to make life bearable than go through the "stigma" of surgery.

He said: "My hips are f***** ... I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked and my bones are mashed up.

“The lady was going: ‘You might need a hip operation, a replacement’ – no way. You’re all right... I think I’d rather just be in pain, which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that – just get them fixed.

“But it’s also the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced... What’s next?

“I can’t sleep at night for the pain, tossing and turning. So I’m on the herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life. One of them: seven hours out – no pain, nothing.

Although the 'Everything's Electric' singer - who is engaged to Debbie Gwyther - is aware of the benefits of the commonplace procedure, he'd rather put up with "a little pain" than run the risk of something going wrong.

He told Mojo magazine: “I’d be able to do it all after the op. I’d be like [dancer] Louie Spence, throwing my leg over my shoulder while playing the flute.

“I don’t mind a little pain. Keeps you on your toes. Pain is OK...

“No, no... I can’t [have the hip replacement]. Just the thought... They have to break your hips.

“I asked the lady what the downside was: ‘You might die in surgery. It’s a one in a million chance.’ F*** off. I’m not going to crisp it having my hip cracked, thank you. I’d rather be in a wheelchair with Debbie pushing me around, like Little Britain.”

It isn't only Liam's hips causing him problems, as pain in his calves has forced him to give up his daily runs, and he's been having acupuncture to help.

He added: “I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though. Oh yes. My eyes are f*****, my hips are f*****, got the old thyroid. When the weather’s cold my hips are like, snap, crackle and pop ... I need warmth."