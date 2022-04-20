Kelly Clarkson is going hiking for her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is going hiking for her 40th birthday.

The 39-yer-old pop star - who shot to fame at the age of 20 when she won the inaugural season of 'American Idol' back in 2002 - will reach the milestone birthday later this month and will be having a "low-key" celebration because she has had a "crazy" two years.

She said: "I am literally so low-key. I know it's my big 4-0, but I've had a crazy two years, so I just wanted a chill birthday. I'm going hiking with my friends, and that's it y'all. And we're doing a dinner with my band, so that's it."

The 'Because of You' hitmaker - who finalised her divorce from Brandon Blackstock back in March 2022 after almost a decade of marriage, and legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne - is also set to host the 'American Song Contest' semi-finals on April 25 with Snoop Dog, just one day after her 40th, and heaped praise on various contestants.

She told E! News: "I loved [American Samoa representative] Tenelle. I thought that was so cool, so beautiful. The whole performance was beautiful. "I love [North Carolina's] John Morgan. I thought that was a really cool song. I know [Ada LeAnn] was compared to Taylor Swift, but she's got a different tone than Taylor, though.

"Her head voice and her chest is very different, but her songwriting—I can see how Tom, one of the jurors, said that. But, it's a really good song, and it was really well done."

Kelly - who has children River, seven, and five-year-old Remington with her ex-husband - previously admitted that she was "not concerned" about hitting the big 4-0 because her life has gotten "better" with every passing year.

She said: "I'm not concerned about [turning 40.] My life gets exponentially better each year. Which is what should happen, you should get wiser!"

