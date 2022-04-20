Kid Cudi is "not cool" with Kanye West.

The 38-year-old musician had previously worked with his fellow rap star, 44, on a track for an upcoming album from Pusha T but took to Twitter to claim that he is not Kanye's friend and vowed that the two will never collaborate again.

He said: "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man."

The 'Day n Nite' hitmaker - whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi- went on to explain that he only "cleared" the song as a favour for Pusha and that it will be his last, despite having worked with the 'DONDA' rapper on numerous occasions in the past.

He tweeted: "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott. (sic)"

The news comes after Kanye - who was married to reality star Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - staged a public falling out with his fellow rapper back in February, reportedly annoyed about Cudi's friendship with his ex-wife and new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

At the time, Kanye tweeted: "Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f****** dinosaur hahaha (sic)", before going on to blast Cudi in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.

In response, Cudi said: "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE! (sic)"