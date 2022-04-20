Katy Perry isn't ready to add to her brood just yet.

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker is mom to 19-month-old Daisy Dove - whom she has with actor fiance Orlando Bloom - and has insisted that while she is completing her Las Vegas residency, which is due to wrap in August, she doesn't plan on getting pregnant.

Speaking to E! News, she said: “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly.

“Especially a human.”

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer also gave an update on Daisy Dove and revealed she is running now.

She said: “She’s running, she says ‘I love you,’ she colours [and] she’s got pigtails."

Katy revealing whether or not she is planning to have another child comes after she recently admitted she's a "mom pusher".

The 37-year-old singer thinks becoming a parent has been a "beautiful gift" and she's always encouraging her musician friends to focus on their personal lives, not just their careers.

She said: “All of my friends that are my peers in the music world, I’m a ‘mom pusher… don’t just be career-focused for the rest of your life. This is a beautiful gift. It just opens and expands your heart in such incredibly ways when you have your own children."

The 'Firework' hitmaker admits she experiences "mom guilt" but is able to look at the bigger picture.

She said: "[Mom guilt is there] for everyone. It’s a real thing that moms talk about all the time, especially working moms and matriarchs.

“I think if everyone’s happy, if I’m happy, then she’s happy, and if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Katy also praised her fiance - who is also dad to 11-year-old Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr - for always "pulling the weight" when she's working and she thinks they make a "great team".

She said: “I have a great partner that is such a wonderful help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in 24/7 mom-zone. And when Orlando’s in between films, he’s there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”