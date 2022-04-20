Gal Gadot has given an exciting update on 'Wonder Woman 3'.

The 36-year-old star - who has played Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego in 2017's 'Wonder Woman' and last year's sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984', as well as 'Justice League' - has revealed all the cogs are in motion to get the third flick released.

In an interview with Forbes, she teased: "We're talking! We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch 'Wonder Woman 3' once it's made."

Director of the trilogy Patty Jenkins gushed that she "can't wait to get the next movie out".

Gal is unable to share any potential plot points yet, with everything being kept firmly under wraps.

On what would happen if she did let anything slip, she joked last year: "People will come off the roof and take me away."

Patty previously said everyone involved is "super excited" for the upcoming blockbuster.

Speaking at last year's DC FanDome, she said: "We're super excited about 'Wonder Woman 3'.

"Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she's so bummed not to be able to be here.

"But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with 'Wonder Woman 3.' "

Gadot has suggested there could be some cute cameos in the upcoming third instalment after her brood and her husband, Yaron Versano, made appearances in the previous film.

She teased: "Well, we might. They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."

At present, there is no official release date for the DC flick.