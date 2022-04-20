Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, "threatened" the judge during her daughter's trial against the Kardashians.

The 33-year-old model - who has nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian, 35 - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.

In a new video obtained by TMZ, Chyna's mother - whose real name is Shalana Hunter - warned the judge "I'm going to get you" in a live-stream after being thrown out of the courtroom.

Ms Hunter was said to be sitting directly behind sisters Kim, 41 and Khloe Kardashian, 37, as well as their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66, as court proceedings took place.

Michael Rhodes - who is representing the Kardashians at the trial - requested that Ms Hunter be removed from the room, after which she made a video where she claimed that the famous family "looked dead" and compared matriarch Kris to a character from horror movie 'Saw'.

Rhodes told the court: "She posted a rant online in which she veiled physical threats against my clients. Miss Jenner was physically worried this morning about her safety. A trial like this is hard - it's a lot harder if I have to worry about my clients' safety."

In the video, Tokyo appears to be rolling a joint as she says: "Kris had on a f****** crusty a** tan suit with one button. They look scary in real life! [Khloe], did you have some Xanax before you got there b****?"

In response, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said: "I have told my client that if she cannot control her mother if she says something inappropriate, she cannot come into the courtroom."

The trial is expected to last up to seven days.