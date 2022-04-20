Model Sarah Talabi remained coy when asked if she kissed Timothée Chalamet at Coachella.

The 22-year-old Nigerian model was spotted dancing with the 'Dune' actor, 26, at the music festival in Indio, California, during Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's headlining set on Sunday (17.04.22).

What's more one social media user told the gossip page DeuxMoi: “Timothee Chalamet was dancing with and kissing Victoria’s Secret model Sarah Talabi at Coachella."

When quizzed on the alleged smooch, Sarah refused to answer yes or no and changed the subject by telling gossipers to turn the attention to the climate crisis instead.

She told Page Six: “I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties. That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too.

“We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.”

She continued: “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question.

“But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective."

She urged: “I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”