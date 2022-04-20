Paramount+ have erected the world’s tallest hologram worldwide in celebration of its hit series ‘Halo’.

The global streaming service - which premiered the sci-fi show based on the Xbox franchise on 24 March – partnered up with global technology and content publisher, Minute Media, as well as hologram specialists Wavemaker and Kaleida, and unveiled their 60ft tall 3D hologram of the saga's iconic character, Master Chief: Spartan 117, on Easter Sunday (17.04.22) at multiple locations across the globe including Toronto, Mexico City, Sao Paolo and Sydney.

The record-breaking ‘HALOgram’, which was exclusive for one day only, included a 3D animation which featured the Master Chief landing on planet Earth. Each installation was built using over 100m of metal, used to support the 126 square meters of specialist hologram gauze, and weighed a gargantuan 24 tons.

Paramount senior VP streaming marketing, data and analytics, Marco Nobili, said: “HALO has delivered a tremendous response among fans around the world as Paramount+’s most watched series premiere of all-time globally. We are proud to continue the momentum around the series by bringing HALO to life for fans in Australia, Latin America and Canada, in an epic and innovative way that only Paramount+ could achieve. This is a celebration to the fans and to this iconic franchise that continues to entertain people around the globe,”

Ed Bovingdon, of Minute Media entertainment partnerships, added: “Minute Media is thrilled to have been an integral part of bringing this innovative and ambitious project to life. Our priority is to empower partner brands, global publishers and content creators through innovation and video amplification. We are always looking to push boundaries with our partners and the HALOgram was a perfect opportunity to realize that vision on a global scale,”

Wavemaker digital director Sophie Finckenberg said: “We’re excited to have been part of the creative concept and strategy for this pioneering project. At Wavemaker, we’re constantly looking to break new ground and reshape consumer experiences. By combining innovative ideas underpinned by our strategic media approach we’ve brought an epic moment to life for fans to enjoy worldwide,”