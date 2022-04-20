Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale's daughter, Lily Sheen, is thankful her parents let her "figure out my own path" in acting.

The 23-year-old daughter of the famous actors landed her debut movie role in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' alongside Hollywood heavyweight Nicolas Cage, and though she gets "a little bit of help" from her parents, she's loved getting to experience their world for herself.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're thrilled. They're so excited.

"They have been excited this whole time. They went and saw the movie with me at South by Southwest and they had their phone up. It was amazing. I love it."

On the advice they gave her, she added: "They have always made it clear that, no matter what workplace I am in, I need to be the most respectful, best version of myself, which I really appreciate.

"But, aside from that, they have been fantastic about letting me figure out my own path, with a helping hand a little bit, obviously. It has been a great experience with them as well."

Nicolas, 58, plays a fictionalised version of himself while Lily plays his daughter Addy Cage in the meta-comedy flick, and she says the 'Con Air' star became a "mentor" to her on set.

She gushed: "He is, by a mile, the most professional person I’ve ever heard about or experienced on a set. He's the first one there, he’s incredibly giving, and he will stay for your coverage. He’s fully in the moment, because he wants everyone to have the best experience they can have and be their best self.

"It was really amazing for me, because it’s my first real movie, so he was really a mentor kind of figure. It was really amazing for me. I learned a lot from him."

Praising his versatility as an actor, she added: "Every character that he plays is completely different. I feel like any movie I have seen of his becomes an instant classic. It's insane that they are all one man. It's so exciting.

"This movie is a big celebration of that, so I feel like that’s the best."