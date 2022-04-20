Pete Davidson wears SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend is a huge fan of his girlfriend's shapewear brand and loves how comfy the t-shirts and underwear from the boyfriend collection are.

The 'Kardashians' star, 41, told E! News: "[Pete] has the boyfriend collection, the shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It's the most soft and comfy ever."

Meanwhile, the mother-of-four recently opened up about the pair's relationship and gushed that she loved her "low-key" Staten Island dates with the 28-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' comic.

She said: "Staten Island is an amazing place. We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out. We take ferry rides everywhere. It's always been super low-key.

"That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us."

Kim also called Pete the "most genuine person".

She added: "I really didn't know much about him before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that. And had conversations with him. And he always seems super nice. But I just, I did not know much about him. Getting to know him, he is really, truly the nicest human being."

Kim and Pete went public with their relationship fairly recently, and he has been spotted spending time with her kids and the family as the couple's romance gets even more serious.

Before Pete, Kim was with Kanye West for several years and the couple have four children together - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - whilst Pete's past romances include the likes of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

He has also dated 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber and actress Margaret Qualley.