Bryan Cranston is set to be godfather to Aaron Paul's newborn son.

The 'Breaking Bad' star shared photographs of his little boy, who is named Rydin, during his appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday (19.04.22), where he revealed his co-star and good friend has accepted his offer to take on the special role in his son's life.

Aaron told the host: "Yes, a new baby boy. Yeah, his name is Rydin, and I love him."

Fallon asked: “I know Bryan Cranston is a good friend of yours. Has he seen the baby yet?”

To which Aaron replied: “He has. He has met the baby.

“Ya know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.”

Fallon reacted: “I’m assuming…”

Aaron then quipped: “He said no."

Before he continued: “No, he’s very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no brainer.”

Aaron's spouse Lauren Paul - with whom he also has four-year-old daughter Story - announced they were set to welcome their second child in December.

The 42-year-old actor previously admitted he couldn't wait to have more kids, after fatherhood had changed his life.

He said: "It's easily the best chapter of my life. I think if I maybe was single, didn't have a job and was struggling and I turned 40, it would be a lot harder, but I feel I'm in a good place. I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I'm just excited to be around, to be alive. I'm just happy to be here. Life is good.

"Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."

The 'Westworld' actor gushed over his wife Lauren, too, saying his spouse - who he married in 2013 - is a "beacon of kindness".

He said: "[Lauren] completely changed my life, saved my life. She's such a beacon of kindness and hope and love."

Aaron has also admitted that being a father is "a dream come true".

He said: "The fact that I have just a beautiful, healthy, happy daughter that runs and screams at me and throws her arms around me and calls me, 'Daddy,' is such a dream come true."