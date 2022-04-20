Disney+ has suffered a glitch which is causing random episodes of series to disappear.

The US version of the streaming service - which was launched back in March 2020 and holds hundreds of classic shows - suffered an an issue which impacted the availability of episodes from series such as various 'Marvel' shows, 'Agent Carter' and Miley Cyrus' classic sitcom 'Hannah Montana'.'

After being alerted to the issue via Techcrunch, Disney told the outlet in a statement: "We are actively working to resolve the issue impacting access to a subset of series episodes for some Disney+ subscribers. We are sorry for the experience and appreciate everyone’s patience."

The outlet went on to claim that the issue had become apparent through a series of complaints on Facebook groups and speculation had initially mounted that it was part of Disney+'s merge with fellow streaming service Hulu.

TechCrunch reports: "Some Facebook group members suspected that this is a tech issue (which is what we would have guessed originally), while others had gone more onto the conspiracy side of things. Some were jumping to conclusions, without evidence, by suggesting that Disney was planning to move the shows with missing episodes over to Hulu or that topics discussed in these episodes were controversial. One member suggested the possibility that this was Disney’s attempt to prevent people from pirating the entire series and selling them.

While these were interesting and certainly far-fetched theories, we now know that the streaming service just has a glitch, and the team aims to fix it soon enough."

The programmes thought to have been most effected include 'Hannah Montana’, 'DuckTales,’Once Upon a Time', 'Wolverine and the X-Men,'Ultimate Spider-Man' ‘Agent Carter,’ ‘Big City Greens,’ ‘The Proud Family,’ ‘Austin Ally,’ ‘Big Hero 6,’ ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place' ;Good Luck Charlie' , '‘Bizaardvark', 'Lab Rats Elite Force', 'Marvel Rising' , 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse ‘ and ‘'he Owl House'.