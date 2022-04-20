'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is up for Best International Film at the 8th annual National Film Awards UK.

The superhero blockbuster, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been recognised by the National Film Academy in the nominations for the ceremony that will take place in London on July 4.

'No Time to Die', 'I Care A Lot', 'Citation', 'The Harder They Fall', 'Don't Look Up', 'Spencer', 'King Richard', and 'People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan' have also made the academy's shortlist for the gong.

Jude Law's performance as Albus Dumbledore in the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' has earned him a nomination in the Best Actor category.

The other nominees are Riz Ahmed ('Encounter'), Ben Whishaw ('Surge'), Sir Michael Caine ('Twist'), Chiwetel Ejiofor ('The Man Who Fell to Earth'), Neil Maskell ('Bull') and Stephen Merchant ('The Outlaws').

Dame Judi Dench's portrayal of Granny in 'Belfast' sees her lead the Best Actress nominees. The shortlist also includes Anne Hathaway ('Locked Down'), Billie Piper ('Rare Beasts'), Rosamund Pike ('I Care A Lot'), Kate Beckinsale ('Jolt'), Samantha Morton ('Save The Cinema'), Anjana Vasan ('We Are Lady Parts') and Thandiwe Newton ('God's Country').

An abridged list of nominees for the 2022 National Film Awards UK:

Best Actress:

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Anne Hathaway (Locked Down)

Billie Piper (Rare Beasts)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Kate Beckinsale (Jolt)

Samantha Morton (Save The Cinema)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Thandiwe Newton (God’s Country)

Best Actor:

Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)

Riz Ahmed (Encounter)

Ben Whishaw (Surge)

Michael Caine (Twist)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth)

Neil Maskell (Bull)

Stephen Merchant (The Outlaws)

Best Newcomer:

Charlie Shotwell (The Nest)

Amelie Bea Smith (Hollington Drive)

Fflyn Edwards (Save the Cinema)

Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point)

Temiloluwa Otedola (Citation)

Olive Tennant (Belfast)

Freddie Spry (Spencer)

Han So-hee (My Name)

Best Supporting Actor:

Richard Ayoade (The Souvenir -Part II)

Ray Panthaki (Boiling Point)

Tom Felton (Save The Cinema)

Matt Smith (Last Night in Soho)

Matthew Horne (The Nan Movie)

Kodi Smith McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Best Supporting Actress:

Nathalie Richard (After Love)

Tilda Swinton (The Sourvenir – Part II)

Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die)

Susan Wokoma (Save The Cinema)

Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point)

Helen Mirren (The Duke)

Best Drama:

Twist

After Love

The Power of the Dog

Save The Cinema

Boiling Point

Citation

Best Thriller:

Titane

Fixed

Last Night in Soho

Censor

In The Earth

Zebra Girl

Best Action in a Film/Series:

Bull

No Time To Die

Top Boy

Around The World in 80 Days

Lupin

Anatomy of a Scandal

Squid Game

Best Independent Film:

BLONDE. Purple

A Bird Flew in

A Violent Man

Ali and Ava

Boiling Point

Bull

Róise And Frank

The Prototype

Best Screenplay:

Clio Barnard ( Ali and Ava)

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin (The Harder They Fall)

Stephen Brown, Marcelo Grion , Stephen Karandy (The Prototype)

Catherine Tate and Brett Goldstein (The Nan Movie)

Richard Bean and Clive Coleman (The Duke)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Best British Film:

Last Night in Soho

Ali and Ava

Limbo

Surge

The Nest

Belfast

Six Minutes to Midnight

Best Comedy:

Last Train to Christmas

We are Lady Parts

The Nan Movie

The Duke

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan

Father Christmas is Back

Outstanding Performance:

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Charlie Shotwell (The Nest)

Billie Piper (Rare Beasts)

Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die)

Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Temiloluwa Otedola (Citation)

Craig Fairbrass (A Violent Man)

Best Feature Film:

Wildfire

After Love

Surge

Rocks

Locked Down

The Father

Belfast

Last Night in Soho

Best Director:

Sean Durkin (The Nest)

Ben Sharrock (Limbo)

Martin Owen (Twist)

Sarah Townsend (Six Minutes to Midnight)

Billie Piper (Rare Beasts)

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Producer:

Ronan Bennett (Top Boy)

Claire Jones; Tim Sealey (People Just Do Northing: Big in Japan)

Michael G. Wilson Barbara Broccoli (No Time to Die)

Matthieu de Braconier and Gabrielle Dumon (After Love)

Nira Park , Tim Bevan , Eric Fellner Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho)

Best International Film:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Time to Die

I Care A Lot

Citation

The Harder They Fall

Don’t Look Up

Spencer

King Richard

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan

Global Contribution to motion picture:

Anthony Hopkins ( The Father)

Jim Broadbent (The Duke)

John Cleese (Father Christmas is Back)

Colin Firth (Operation Minced Meat)

Kate Winslet (Ammonite)