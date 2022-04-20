Zoe Kravitz felt the pressure of living up to previous portrayals of Catwoman.

The 33-year-old actress played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 'The Batman' and has revealed that she was terrified about playing a part that has been brought to life by stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

In the new book 'The Art of The Batman', Zoe recalled: "When I got this part, I was floored, and then when the news came out I, to this day, not even on my birthday, have never received so many phone calls and text messages.

"That was when it hit me – this isn't just big to me, this is just a big deal. Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, everybody. It's an honour to be in that group of people."

The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star continued: "There were times when I really had to actually step away from that, because I think the pressure for it to be iconic, or to compare myself to those other incredible actresses, I think it's really dangerous."

Zoe also discussed exploring the "grey area" of whether Catwoman is a hero or villain and the importance of not making her alter ego a "victim" in Matt Reeves' movie.

She explained: "I wouldn't call Selina a villain, but I think even some of the other villains in the story, they all have really interesting valid points, and I think that's what's so wonderful about this world. The exploration of the grey area.

"What was really important to me is that Selina didn't come off as a victim, because she comes from a really troubled past, and I think there can be a little bit of a trap with female characters who come from troubled pasts, or are vengeful in some way where they feel like a victim.

"I really found a character who was more than just a sidekick or more than just a good-looking girl in a tight outfit. This is a real person who has struggled a lot, and I admire her and feel for her."