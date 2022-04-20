Olivia Rodrigo believes Glossier is about embracing “what you got”.

The ‘Driver’s License’ hitmaker loves the way that the brand “emphasises” your natural beauty and wants the people who connect to her music to connect with their already beautiful features.

The 19-year-old pop star told Vogue magazine that her collaboration with the natural beauty brand was a way to share with her fans to get with beauty that “emphasises what you got”

Olivia also said: “Beauty has always been a way for me to express myself. I’m still figuring out what works for me. I imagine that’ll continue to change as I get older, but that’s what’s fun about it—getting to grow up with your beauty, style, and routine, and, most importantly, having your own relationship with it and not worrying about what others say or think.”

Glossier gushed about the ‘good 4 u’ hit maker's ability to be “unapologetically true to herself” and how that makes her a perfect fit for the brand.

Marie Suter, the brand’s creative director said: “Olivia is a Glossier girl because she is unapologetically true to herself.”

Marie wants them together to “challenge the notion of what a ‘typical celebrity beauty partnership' looks like in a really fun and personal way.”

The Grammy winner takes a “simple” approach to her beauty regime, espousing the “less is more” ethos.

Olivia said: “Less is more with skin care and makeup a lot of the time and I’ve found when I keep things simple I feel the best too. I love a natural and glowy look—when your skin just shines through, which is like, Glossier’s whole thing, and I love that.