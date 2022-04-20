The iPhone 14 could have an autofocus front camera.

The Apple smartphone line - which is thought to account for 14% of worldwide smartphone usage as of 2022 - is gearing up to release its latest model in a showcase sometime in September 2022 and a an expert analyst has claimed that the phone will feature a first in the form of an autofocus camera.

Insider Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Twitter: "The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2)."

The smartphone expert - who is an analyst a TF Securities in China - went on to explain that a front focus camera will ultimately improve the experience for the user and "enhance" FaceTime video calls.

He added: "AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming."

It was previously reported that the iPhone 14 Pro could come with an 48-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8GB of RAM, but little else is known to the successor of the iPhone 13 other than it will reportedly feature satellite connectivity with the Apple Watch.

Bloomberg reports: "The company is also working to eventually bring satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch, setting the stage for emergency texting and SOS response features. It’s planning to release those capabilities on iPhone as early as this year. The technology would allow users to send text messages to emergency personnel over satellite networks and report incidents."