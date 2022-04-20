The Wanted fans lined the streets of Petts Wood, South London to pay their respects to Tom Parker on Wednesday (20.04.22).

The 33-year-old singer's widow Kelsey was among mourners attending a private "celebration of life" at St Francis of Assisi church, and had invited members of the public to gather to watch the funeral procession before watching the service from a screen erected outside.

Fans turned out in the masses to remember the 'Chasing the Sun' hitmaker - who had daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, 18 months, with his spouse.

Flowers shaped to read ‘Glad You Came', the title of The Wanted's 2011 hit, were seen outside the church, as well as another floral display reading 'Daddy' and 'Tom'.

Announcing the memorial, Kelsey had shared last week: "Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20 April.

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood at 10am."

She added: "It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens. Love Kelsey."

Tom tragically passed away on March 30, after battling a brain tumour.

Kelsey broke the news of the star's death.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

Tom first announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma back in October 2020.