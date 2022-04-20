Pamela Anderson says starring in 'Chicago' on Broadway is a "pretty hard" workout.

The former 'Baywatch' actress - who is mother to model Dylan, 24, and Brandon, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee - is now starring as Roxie Hart in the classic musical, and she's revealed how she keeps in shape for the energetic dance routines.

Asked what her fitness regime is, the 54-year-old star replied: "I get regular massage, body work. I love Pilates. I’m working out pretty hard on Broadway right now. My walks in the park and some stretching is enough for me to keep up my stamina."

When she is in need of some self-care, the former Playboy bunny heads to her favourite facialist in the Big Apple.

She told E! Online: "While we push our limits out of our comfort zone, self-care is important. I’m lucky. I go to Klara Beauty Lab anytime I’m in New York. She’s the best. She takes great care of me. Her facials are custom- always different- nurturing, rejuvenating, cleansing."

The blonde bombshell also opened up about her mantras on life and is a firm believer beauty comes from "within".

She said: "I believe all beauty comes from within. Happiness is the best beauty trick. Being brave is sexy. Feeling the fear and doing it anyway. Fighting for freedom starts with one’s own freedom. It is a condition when fighting for others freedom. It is a political statement to be happy, to be alive. Life is a privilege not to be taken lightly."

Pamela's son Dylan recently congratulated his mother on her stellar opening night.

He wrote: "Mother killed it."

And the ex-glamour model's oldest son Brandon shared a snap of his world-famous mother as she posed for photos with fans at the stage door and signed autographs.

Pamela previously spoke about how her role in 'Chicago' - which tells the story of two women who end up in jail accused of murder and become tabloid sensations - could be the beginning of a "new career" in theatre as she thanked her sons for their support.

She said: "This is the beginning of the rest of my career — maybe. It is a real big deal but I'm leaning on my support system and my kids."