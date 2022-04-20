Nintendo has just announced their new release date for 'Xenoblade Chronicles 3'.

The action role-playing game was due to hit the Nintendo Switch in September but it is now coming two months early on July 29.

The third edition of the open world action role-playing game, which initially launched in 2010, sees two nations Keves and Agnus, battle each other out.

Players can step into the roles of Noah and Mio as they join forces with other characters, who set out on a mission to learn the truth behind their conflict and to find the land pierced by a giant sword called Swordsmarch.

Whether embodying Noah, who’s skills involve specialising in close range attacks, or Mio, who draws on enemy attention whilst evading their strikes, players will be able to battle with up to seven characters.

Players will also be able to purchase a collector’s addition of the game, which will be available exclusively in the My Nintendo Store. The package will include a steel case for the game, alongside artwork from Masatsugu Saito, and a 250 paged hardcover concept art book in colour.