Prince Harry has refused to say whether he will attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke of Sussex made gushing remarks about the "special relationship" he shares with his grandmother but has not revealed if he will return to Britain to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne next month amid an ongoing row about his security in the country.

In an interview with 'Today' host Hoda Kotb, Harry – who stepped down as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020 before relocating to California - said: "I don't know if I'll come. There are lots of issues with security and everything else.

"That's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to do everything to make sure my kids can meet her."

Harry, who shares children Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet with Meghan - admitted that he misses his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William since moving to the US but is focused on the Invictus Games which are currently taking place in the Netherlands.

The 37-year-old royal – who founded the event for wounded servicemen and women – explained: "For me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys (Invictus athletes) and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime.

"That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively."

Harry recently paid a surprise visit to see the Queen and gushed about the close bond he shares with the 95-year-old monarch.

He said: "We have a special relationship.

"We talk about things she can't talk about with anyone else."

Despite his close bond with the Queen, Harry confirmed that his home is now firmly in the United States.

He explained: "Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way as well.

"We've been welcomed with open arms and we have such a great community up in Santa Barbara."