The Wanted carried Tom Parker's coffin at their late bandmate's funeral.

The singer - who tragically died aged 33 on March 30, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour - was laid to rest on at St Francis Assisi church in South East London on Wednesday (20.04.22), and his bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers.

Oasis hit 'Champagne Supernova' played as fans gathered outside the church, with hundreds lining the streets for the procession before the emotional celebration of life service

Tom's widow Kelsey - who married the star in 2018 - let a cortege featuring three black horses, and she opened up on their time together in a pre-recorded message played in church.

She said: "I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull."

She described him as her "soulmate", and said their wedding "was the best day of my life".

Outside the church, there were flowers spelling out 'Glad You Came' - the title of The Wanted's 2011 hit single - and Tom's bandmates played a role in the funeral.

George told the congregation: "He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much.

"The people outside, the people all around the world, is a credit to him. Rest easy mate."

Close friends and family were in attendance, while Kelsey had invited fans to watch outside on big screens.

Grieving fans wore black as they gathered on the high street to pay their respects, and they fell silent as Tom's coffin was placed into the carriage.

Announcing the memorial, Kelsey had shared last week: "Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20 April.

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood at 10am."

She added: "It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens. Love Kelsey."

Kelsey broke the news of Tom's death last month.

She wrote on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."