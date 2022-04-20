Richard E. Grant feels like "an old turtle" without his shell after his wife's death.

The 64-year-old actor described his late wife Joan Washington - who died last year aged 71 following a battle with cancer - as his "compass", and admitted he is struggling to get used to life without her.

Sharing a video on him on a beach on vacation on Twitter, he wrote: "Beautiful as this beach is, I feel and look like an old turtle without my shell, trying to navigate the world on my own, having lost my loving ‘compass’ called Joan."

Richard also shared a video revealing some touching advice from Joan as he strolled along the beach on the Gold Coast in Australia and smiled.

He said: "Feels like a whole new world. navigating solo after 38 years together.

"Joan so wisely asked me, 'Find a pocket full of happiness in each day'. Try my best."

Richard previously revealed that shortly before her death, Joan had encouraged him and their daughter Olivia to try to find moments of joy every day.

Last year, 'The Rise of Skywalker' star explained: "Shortly before my wife died she challenged my daughter and I to try and be happy, everyday we have tried to find something to lift our spirits.

"At the end of an absolutely brutal year. I hope you can do the same, wherever you are, beat Covid and everything that has been thrown at us. Have a great Friday."

Richard - who married Joan on November 1, 1986 - also shared a heart-breaking video to mark what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary.

Tearing up, he said: "Today is our posthumous 35th wedding anniversary. What’s so incomprehensible is that we can never touch or talk to one another ever again. We just have to count on the feeling that the love goes on."

He wrote alongside the emotional clip: "I married Joan Washington 35 years ago today. Best decision I’ve ever made. We were together for 38 years and @OliviaGranted is the Gift of a Human that we are blessed with."